Take strict action against mask violators: DGCA tells airlines as Covid cases rise

    New Delhi, Aug 17: Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday asked airlines to ensure that passengers wear masks inside planes, aviation regulator DGCA said today in view of the rising number of Covid cases. In case a passenger does not comply with the directions, strict action will be taken by airlines against the passenger.

    Surprise inspections are to be carried out at airports and on airlines and passengers, the DGCA said.

    Airlines have to ensure that passengers are wearing face masks properly throughout the journey and ensure proper sensitisation through various platforms, the regulator said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 18:13 [IST]
    X