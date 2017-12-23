Take aways from the Doval-Jeichi meet: Indo-China adopt forward-looking approach

India and China have decided to hold periodic meetings to resolve issues in a bid to ensure that peace along the border is maintained. A forward looking approach was taken during the meeting between the meeting between National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval and Chinese Sate Councillor Yang Jeichi held on Friday.

Putting the Doklam issue behind and striking a positive note on the lines of the Astana consensus, both countries agreed to maintain regular contact. Both sides also agreed to cast aside differences and also give due respect to each other's sensitivities.

Sources say that the two sides discussed a host of issues which included confidence building measures. It was also decided that the foreign ministries and the militaries of both sides would meet regularly. The source said that sectoral command meetings at various border points too would be held.

Following the meeting both Doval and Jeichi briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 20th round of talks between the special representatives of China and India on the boundary question

"The prime minister fondly recalled his visit to Xiamen for the 9th BRICS Summit in September, and his meeting with President Xi Jinping there. The prime minister said that a strong India-China relationship is important not only for the mutual benefit of the people of India and China, but also for the region and the world," a PMO statement said

Yang Jiechi also conveyed the greetings of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang to the prime minister.

The source added that the talks were constructive in nature and the approach was forward looking.

OneIndia News