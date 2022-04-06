YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Swiggy, Zomato down again: Here is what the companies said

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 06: Zomato and Swiggy have reported a nationwide outage on Wednesday. It appears to have been caused by an Amazon Web Services snag that many online platforms rely on.

    However both apps were back in half an hour and then went down again. The social media was flooded with complaints about being unable to place orders or browse menus.

    Swiggy, Zomato down again: Here is what the companies said

    Hi there. We're currently unable to process your request as we're experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we'll be up and running soon, Swiggy said in response to one user.

    Hi Sahil, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon, Zomato said to another user.

    The two platforms are valued at around $10 billion each and dominate the food delivery market in India.

    More SWIGGY News  

    Read more about:

    swiggy zomato

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 15:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 6, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X