Swiggy, Zomato down again: Here is what the companies said

New Delhi, Apr 06: Zomato and Swiggy have reported a nationwide outage on Wednesday. It appears to have been caused by an Amazon Web Services snag that many online platforms rely on.

However both apps were back in half an hour and then went down again. The social media was flooded with complaints about being unable to place orders or browse menus.

Hi there. We're currently unable to process your request as we're experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we'll be up and running soon, Swiggy said in response to one user.

^Saikiran — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 6, 2022

Hi Sahil, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon, Zomato said to another user.

Hi Sahil, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon. — zomato care (@zomatocare) April 6, 2022

I placed an order right before the outage, don't know what is happening to it now. — Uday chopra (@theScrewtiya) April 6, 2022

Placed order an hour ago. Still waiting for delivery partner to be assigned. — Keval Mehta (@keval__mehta) April 6, 2022

The two platforms are valued at around $10 billion each and dominate the food delivery market in India.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 6, 2022, 15:40 [IST]