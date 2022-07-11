Swiggy, Zomato down again: Here is what the companies said

Swiggy identifies man on horseback in viral video

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, July 11: A man, wearing a Swiggy t-shirt on a white horse, had caught the attention of netizens so much so that the food delivery company announced Rs 5,000 reward to anyone who was able to identify the man. Well, the hunt has ended as the company has managed to trace him.

A video had shown an unidentified man delivering food while riding on a horse and the clip had gone viral.

Swiggy, in its typical style, narrated the reasons for him riding a horse with a Swiggy bag attached to his back. The food delivery company shared a press release in a question-answer format which cleared all the doubts of netizens. "Okay enough horsin' around," captioned Swiggy on Twitter, adding a horse emoji at the end.

Viral video: Leopard caught entering residential area in Aarey Colony

In the press release, Swiggy clarified that the man was a 17-year-old kid named Sushant, who was "not a delivery executive" but a "typical teenager" who after borrowing things, apparently forgets to return them.

It stated that the name of the horse was neither "Toofan" nor "Bijli" as suggested by Twitteratis, before announcing the real name of the animal. Swiggy further addressed that the Swiggy bag which first raised the speculation of the man carrying food actually contained "embroidered drapes and accessories" to decorate horses for weddings.

"Before you jump to any gender-fluid conclusions about the animal, we would like to confirm that the horse's name is Shiva... It was embroidered drapes and accessories that are put on horses to prepare them for wedding processions." In addition, the statement also claimed that on the fateful day when the video went viral, Sushant was returning home from a wedding and that the video was captured by a man named Avi, who was rewarded with the 5000 reward money, as promised by Swiggy.

Swiggy ended the press release by writing, "No animals were hurt during this horse-hunt. We care for all animals including most 'social animals' too."