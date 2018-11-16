Swamy backs Alok Verma, says probe against him hurts campaign against corruption

New Delhi, Nov 16: Soon after CVC submitted its inquiry report against CBI Director Alok Verma in Supreme Court, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy backed the officer, he hoped the apex court would do justice to the officer.

Swamy said, "I knew him (CBI Director Alok Verma) when he was Delhi police commissioner. I've seen him working in CBI on Aircel-Maxis and other cases. I consider him an honest man. A lot of injustice has been done to him. It has hurt our campaign against corruption. I hope SC will do him justice."

Also Read: Aircel-Maxis case: Swamy just doesn't mince words

The court has indicated that a further probe may be required into the matter. The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 20. The CVC report has been very complimentary on some charges and uncomplimentary on some. This led to the SC stating that a further probe may be needed.

The next SC hearing on CBI feud os on November 20 (Tuesday).