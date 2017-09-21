Suspended train services connecting North East to the rest of the country to resume

Darjeeling, September 20: Train services connecting North East states with the rest of India will resume soon.

Meanwhile, train services connecting the North and South Bengal that were suspended owing to the floods, resumed from Kolkata on Wednesday.

While both the up and down services of Padatik Express resumed on Wednesday, the down services of the Darjeeling Mail and Kanchan Kanya Express from New Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar respectively will resume on Thursday.

Services of Howrah- Guwahati Saraighat Express, Howrah-Dibrugarh Kamrup Express, Kolkata-Radhikapur Express and Kanchanjungha Express are already running.

The Guwahati- Jammu Tawi Express from Guwahati will resume from September 25 and from Jammu Tawi on September 27. The Guwahati-Bangaluru Cantonment will resume from Guwahati on 25 September and from Bangaluru on 27th. The Thiruvananthapuram Central- Guwahati Express will resume from September 24. The Guwahati-TVC Express will resume on September 27.

The Kamakhya-Puri Express will resume services from Kamakhya, Assam on September 28 and from Puri in Odisha on the 30th.

The Indore Guwahati Express will resume services from Indore on September 28 and from Guwahati on October 1. The Dibrugarh-Chennai Egmore Express will resume from Dibrugarh on October 1 and from Egmore on October 5 informed the General Manager (Operations,) Northeast Frontier Railways.

Devastating floods in Assam, Bihar and West Bengal in August had resulted in the cancellation and diversion of nearly 800 trains in between August 10 and August 18. Many services are still suspended owing to damage in the tracks.

By September 24, all train services to North Bengal are scheduled to resume. On Tuesday a meeting was held between Abu Hasem Khan, MP, South Malda and Harendra Rao, General Manager, Eastern Railways.

Khan informed Rao that it is a long standing demand of the public that a Rajdhani should run via Malda. Rao assured the MP that the Railway is seriously looking into this demand.

"Some special trains will also run from September 24 owing to the puja onrush" stated Pranabjyoti Sharma, Chief PRO, North East Frontier Railways.

OneIndia News