Suspects who attacked Journalist Joymala Bagchi caught on CCTV camera

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Sep 25: Suspects, who attacked and robbed the woman journalist Joymala Bagchi in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park, have been caught on CCTV camera, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

"Suspects, in the incident in which a woman journalist Joymala Bagchi was attacked by chain snatchers in CR Park on September 22, have been caught on the CCTV camera," the police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the department suspended three police officers as the action taken by them after a woman journalist was attacked and robbed in Delhi's CR Park was not found to be "upto the mark".

An assistant sub-inspector and two constables were suspended, police said.

Bagchi, a journalist with ANI, suffered injuries on her face and arms after she was attacked by two bike-borne robbers in broad daylight.

The assailants dragged her out of a moving auto-rickshaw, snatched her phone and managed to flee the spot.

As she was bleeding profusely, the Police took her to a nearby hospital and was later shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

She has also suffered a hairline fracture on her left leg along with deep wounds and a fracture on her upper jaw.

The police had, on Monday, formed a special team to nab the bike-borne snatchers involved in attacking the woman and an FIR has also been registered in the matter.

"I had gone for shopping near CR Park and was returning back at around 6 pm in an auto when two bike-borne miscreants came close to my auto while the traffic movement was slow. They dragged me out of the moving auto. Later, they snatched my phone and sped away," Bagchi said.

She has been raising her voice against such crimes, said there was no CCTV footage of the incident.

Bagchi also added, "As a journalist, I am appalled. Where are the CCTV cameras? I was attacked in broad daylight. What if a speeding car had hit me? Is this how unsafe the capital is? Today morning I got to know, that there is no CCTV footage of the incident and so far no lead. The snatchers are so well acquainted with the city that they know which part of the city has no CCTV camera."