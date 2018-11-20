Sushma Swaraj rules out contesting 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Indore, Nov 20: External Affairs Minister and Vidisha MP Sushma Swaraj ruled out the possibility of contesting 2019 Lok Elections.

In a party event held in Indore, Swaraj said, "It is the party which decides, but I have made up my mind not to contest next elections."

According to reports, Swaraj cited health reasons for not contesting the next elections.

Swaraj had undergone kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS in December 2016. Swaraj underwent a kidney transplant with the organ being harvested from a living unrelated donor.

She was elected to 15th and 16th Lok Sabha from Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency. This constituency came into existence in 1967. This constituency covers parts of Raisen, Vidisha, Sehore and Dewas districts.

