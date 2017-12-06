Sushma Swaraj grants medical visas to 8 Pakistani nationals

New Delhi, Dec 6: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced grating of visas to eight Pakistani nationals for undergoing medical treatment in India.

Swaraj made the announcement on Twitter while responding to requests for medical visas. "We approve medical visa for Pakistan nationals Mrs.Shahbaz Bibi, Zaheerudin Babar, Wazir Khan and Irfan Ali Chandio for their liver transplant surgery in India. Pls contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan," she tweeted.

In a series of tweets, Swaraj said, "We further approve medical visa of Pakistan nationals Mir Muhammad Shahid, Nikhil Raj, Zafarullah and Jhamat Mal for their treatment in India."

Swaraj has been adopting a sympathetic approach in granting medical visas to Pakistani nationals notwithstanding a strained relationship between India and Pakistan over a host of issues including cross-border terrorism.

PTI