Surya Grahan 2021: A 'Ring of fire' solar eclipse is now visible

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 10: The annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, has become visible from Russia, USA, Canada, and other places, with social media flooded with pictures from the rare celestial event. This is the first solar eclipse of 2021.

"Ring of fire" or annular solar eclipses occur when the moon, which is passing between the earth and the sun, is not close enough to the earth to completely obstruct sunlight. This leaves a thin ring of solar disc visible.

Where will Solar Eclipse 2021 will be visible in India: In India, the Solar Eclipse 2021 will be visible only in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh. In India, the eclipse is scheduled to begin at 1.42 pm and will end at 6.41 pm. The peak time will come around 4.16 pm, when both the Sun and Moon will conjunct exactly at 25 degrees in Taurus sign.

How can solar eclipse 2021 be viewed?

Eclipsed Sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short time. It will cause permanent damage of the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the Sun. Safe technique to observe the solar eclipse is either by using proper filter like aluminized Mylar, black polymer, welding glass of shade number 14 or by making projection of Sun's image on a white board by telescope.

Will solar eclipse have any negative or harmful impact on pregnant woman?

A common theory is that eclipses are bad for pregnant women but there is no proven scientific data regarding the same.

Where to watch Solar Eclipse 2021

For those who cannot witness the solar eclipse 2021, they can watch it online. Nasa will be streaming the eclipse live on nasa.gov.in.

You could also watch it on YouTube courtesy Luc Bolard of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada Sudbury Centre. To see what are the precautions one must take during a solar eclipse, you can visit this page https://www.nasa.gov/content/june-10-2021-eclipse.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, June 10, 2021, 17:01 [IST]