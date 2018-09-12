Surgical strikes, barking dogs, leopard urine: What is the connection

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Indian Army primary concern before launching the surgical strikes were the dogs barking and attacking them. Hence to neutralise that, the Indian troops used leopard's urine and faeces to get the much needed stealth inside the enemy territory former Nagrota Corps commander Lt Gen Rajendra Nimborkar said on Tuesday.

The stench of the leopard's urine helped keep the dogs away and cleared the path for them to carry out the operation successfully. Nimborkar, who served as brigade commander in Nowshera sector, had closely studied the biodiversity of the area to prepare for the strike.

He said while in the sector, they had experienced that leopards often attack dogs in the areas. Dogs stay in the locality in the night to save themselves from leopard attacks. He further added that while studying the strategy, they were aware about possibility of dogs barking and attacking while crossing villages. To counter this, the troops carried leopard urine and faeces. The troops would spray it outside the village and this worked well. The dogs left them alone, Nimborkar was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

In September 2016, the Indian Army launched surgical strikes on terror launchpads across the Line of Control. This was following the Uri attack in which 19 soldiers were martyred.