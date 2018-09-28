New Delhi, Sep 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 'Parakram Parv' at Jodhpur to mark the 2nd anniversary of surgical strike day on Friday.

The exhibition is organised by Konark Corps on Indian Army's combat capability to commemorate and celebrate two years of the historic surgical strike across the LoC.

The conference will also be attended by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the three services chiefs, besides several key military and civil officials of the Ministry of Defence.

It is for the third time that the Commanders' Conference is being held outside Delhi. After 2015 in Delhi, it was held in 2016 on the Indian Navy warship INS Vikramaditya and at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun in 2017.

This time, a forward air base on western border has been chosen for the conference owing to the strategic importance and location of the Jodhpur Air Force station, which was the headquarter of the South West Air Command earlier.

Before attending the conference, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the exhibition, 'Parakarm Parv'.

Meanwhile, Singer Kailash Kher will be performing a special song 'Mera Desh Meri Jaan Hai' song in the national capital to commemorate the cross-border surgical strike.

The government Thursday released a fresh video clip of the 2016 surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.