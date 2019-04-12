Suresh Prabhu orders review of troubled Jet Airways

  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 12: Union Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday directed the Civil Aviation Ministry to review issues related to the debt-ridden airline Jet Airways and take required steps to minimise passenger inconvenience.

    Suresh Prabhu
    Suresh Prabhu

    "Directed Secretary MoCA to review issues related to Jet Airways. Asked him to take necessary steps to minimise passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety," Prabhu tweeted in the morning.

    Prabhu has ordered a review of the issues involving debt-ridden Jet Airways, a day after the airlines further curtailed its operation by cancelling international and domestic flights.

    Suresh Prabhu orders emergency meet on grounding of flights by Jet Airways

    Jet also cancelled domestic flights between Mumbai and Kolkata and Kolkata and Guwahati for Friday due to operational reasons.

    The State Bank of India had on Monday offered up to a 75 per cent stake in Jet Airways for sale. It extended the deadline on Wednesday for interested bidders to submit a response until Friday. A consortium of SBI-led banks now effectively owns the beleaguered carrier.

    As of Thursday noon, the airline operated just 14 planes-- way down from 123 planes in operations at the peak.

    Story first published: Friday, April 12, 2019, 11:12 [IST]
