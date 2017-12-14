Surat: Low turnout in Patidar dominated seats

Surat district, the epicentre of the Patidar quota agitation, witnessed a low turn out in the phase of poll on Saturday. In the last assembly elections, BJP had won all the five Patidar-dominated seats.

In the Patidar-dominated seats of Kamrej, Surat North, Varachha, Karanj and Katargam, the turnout dropped between 6 per cent and 13 per cent, reported Indian Express.

Reason for the low turnout is not clear. According to a BJP leader from Surat, people who went out of town to attend functions did not return to vote, therefore voting percentage is low. Congress leader of Surat is also shocked at the low turnout of voters in Patidar areas.

In fact, voters in Surat got personalised invitation cards from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Surat, as he wished to improve the voting percentage in the upcoming polls.

Mahendra Patel, the CEO of Surat, took this initiative of sending personalised invitations to attract voters.

"We thought this election is such a huge occasion for democracy, so why not send an invitation to the voters for the same, and hence on behalf of ECI, we would send an invitation card to each family in Surat," Patel told news agency ANI.

OneIndia News