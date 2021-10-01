Team Bizgurukul believes, “Each and every one among us has the potential to be an entrepreneur.\"

Suraj Beera: This Entrepreneur Digital Creator is redefining lifestyle & Travel

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

To be successful you need to be successful in your endeavours and to work hard and focus. Suraj Beera was born and raised in Andhra Pradesh, a country in the South Asian country of India.

He has won numerous awards for his name, most notably for he has undertaken top paid partnerships for designing ads with Audi, BMW and Pepsi global for designing professional advertising films in which he works, including being termed as an excellent delegate to the Harvard Asia 2021 conference and his latest application for social change change.org. to shift poisonous gas industries to outskirts of the city was signed by 2,54,000 people.

He is a popular figure on social media and is known for his one of a kind travel film creations with his travel brand "aliveisawesome" and social work for a better living in his country, India.

He also has documented and created an awareness campaign on the recent wildfires at Turkey and Greece and helped people by means of crowdfunding and travel supplies.

He has supervised an advertisement for Pepsi Global featuring Leo Messi .

He believes travel is a force for good in the world. He says that it opens your mind, fosters cultural understanding and connectedness. It creates jobs, lifts communities and improves economies. That is why he believes travel is a powerful tool to transform destinations, drive economic impact and improve people's lives.

He has Founded the travel community "ALIVE IS AWESOME" with top creators across the globe of 25,000 people on Instagram, YouTube and Discord with engaging Advertisement, Photography and travel content.

In this modern world where there is very limited time and a lot of health problems are identified for various age groups and proper intake of food is very essential, we are not taking care of our food intake due to proper lack and suggestions of dieticians which is sorted up with his startup your diet manager, and "ALIVE IS AWESOME a travel brand which is popular across the world for its mind blowing and unique travel photography and videos which is inspiring people to connect and make a positive impact through travel.

He has successfully collaborated with many brands and is working towards connecting people through .

He believes in the power of positive storytelling and develop ideas that have an impact on individuals, communities, brands and the environment.

