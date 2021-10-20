YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Supreme Court to hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence matter today

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 20: The Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday the matter pertaining to Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight persons, including four farmers, were killed during a farmers' protest.

    A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, which had on October 8 expressed dissatisfaction over the manner in which the Uttar Pradesh Police handled the probe into the "brutal" murders, is scheduled to hear the matter on October 20.

    Supreme Court to hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence matter today

    Ten people, including Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

    The top court is hearing the matter after two lawyers had written a letter to the CJI seeking a high-level judicial inquiry, also involving the CBI, into the incident.

    Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3.

    Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

    Several farmer organisations are protesting against the passage of three laws - The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 since last November.

    The apex court had stayed the implementation of these laws in January.

    Initially, the protests started from Punjab in November last year and later spread to Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh

    While hearing the matter on October 8, the apex court had questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the non-arrest of all the accused and had directed preservation of evidence.

    The bench had said, the law must take its course against all accused and the government has to take all remedial steps in this regard to inspire confidence in the investigation of brutal murder of eight persons .

    More LAKHIMPUR News  

    Read more about:

    lakhimpur supreme court

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 8:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X