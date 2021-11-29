Supreme Court expresses concern over rising air pollution amid 'Omicron' scare

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 29: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over the rising level of air pollution in Delhi amid the emergence of new covid variant (B.1.1.529), first found in South Africa.

"The Centre says it is taking steps (to improve air quality), but the pollution levels are increasing. And there is a looming danger of virus... Today also air quality is bad, with the AQI clocking at 419. We have to cope with this (air pollution) and also the virus," the top court observed.

The apex court said it will ask the Centre whether continuing construction work at the Central Vista project is adding to dust pollution and asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to explain what steps were taken to curb air pollution caused by the project in Delhi.

"We're struggling how to control air pollution in Delhi, whether its Central Vista or anything else. Don't think we don't know anything. Don't flag certain issues to divert attention. Solicitor General will have to reply on this," the court said.

Supreme Court directs Delhi government to frame a comprehensive plan and place before it for planting trees and saplings in Delhi. The plan has to be submitted before the Court within 12 weeks.

The top court asked Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and UP govts to explain the steps they've taken in compliance with directions by Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR to curb air pollution and seeks compliance reports from them.

SC posts the matter for hearing on 2nd December.