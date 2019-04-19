Superstar Rajinikanth says,' he is ready to face next elections'

New Delhi, Apr 19: Actor Rajinikanth on Friday said that 'he is ready' for contesting the state elections if the need arises. He said that the decision will be taken post the conclusion of Lok Sabha Elections 2019, that is, on May 23.

Rajinikanth said,"Whenever the state assembly elections happen, I'm ready to face it. I dont want to disappoint my followers. No change in my stand," he said.

Rajinikanth was asked if he will contest the state polls if All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) fell short of a majority after the assembly bypolls to which the actor gave an affirmative response.

Earlier this year in February, the actor had announced that he will not contest the coming Lok Sabha polls nor will he support any political party.

The superstar had also urged people to vote for the party (which they feel) would be able to form a decisive majority and solve the water woes of Tamil Nadu and introduce adequate schemes to bring a permanent solution.