Sulphuric acid leak detected at Sterlite plant in Thoothukudi

The process of removing leakage in the sulfuric acid godown started at the Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi on Monday.

"There is no need to panic about the sulphuric acid leak as it is very minor and will be plugged. All necessary security protocols are being followed, " said Sandeep Nanduri, Thoothukudi District collector.

Nanduri told PTI that state pollution control board experts, labour and revenue department officials, and police had inspected the godown and confirmed that a small quantity of sulphuric acid was leaking.

A minor sulphuric acid leak was detected at a godown of Sterlite copper plant on Sunday night. The state government had issued an order for "permanent closure" of the operation of Sterlite plant after 13 people were killed in police firing on May 22 and 23 when violence broke out at the protest by locals, demanding the closure of the plant over pollution issues.

(With PTI inputs)

