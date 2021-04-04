Sukma encounter: 15 jawans missing, 5 martyred fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh

To ensure jawans spend time with their families, Amit Shah provides a healing touch

Raipur, Apr 04: At least 15 jawans are missing after Saturday's Sukma encounter. A reinforcement party rushed to the spot. Bodies of 2 out of 5 jawans who died in encounter have been recovered so far.

''Among injured jawans, 23 admitted to Bijapur Hospital & 7 to Raipur hospital,'' Chhattisgarh Police Sources said

The personnel belonging to the CRPF's elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action unit (CoBRA), the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the Special Task Force (STF) were involved in the operation, he said.

The body of a woman Maoist was also recovered from the encounter spot, Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi said.

"As per the preliminary information, five jawans were killed and a few others were injured in the gunfight," Awasthi said, adding that further details are awaited.

On March 23, five DRG personnel were killed when Naxals blew up a bus carrying the security personnel with an IED in Narayanpur district.