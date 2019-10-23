Subhash Chopra appointed as Delhi Congress chief; Kirti Azad as Chairman of Campaign Committee

New Delhi, Oct 23: Subhash Chopra has been appointed as the new Chief of Delhi Congress on Friday. Kirti Azad will be the Campaign Committee Chairman of the unit. The post of the Delhi Congress president has been vacant since Sheila Dixit's death in July.

"Congress president has appointed Subhash Chopra as president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC). "Congress president has appointed Kirti Azad as the chairman of the DPCC campaign committee," an official communication said.

A three-time MLA from Kalkaji, Chopra is also a former Delhi Congress chief. He was also a speaker of the Delhi assembly earlier to which he was first elected in 1998 from Kalkaji. Chopra will have the task of fostering unity in the party's Delhi unit ahead of the crucial assembly elections here due early next year.

Subhash Chopra is a former DUSU president with a diploma in criminal law. Has been MLA since 1998 and has no criminal record.