Students in AMU support BBC documentary, raise Allah-Hu-Akbar slogans again

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

The proctor had earlier said that the posters of the BBC documentary were pasted by outsiders. However the AMU students in their memorandum openly supported the documentary

New Delhi, Feb 04: The students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) staged a protest against the suspension of students who had raised Islamic slogans on the occasion of Republic Day inside the campus.

The students had raised like 'Nara-e-Takbeer Allah-hu-Akhbar' and demanded that the suspension order issued by the AMU on January 26 be revoked.

Reports said that the students staged the protest after Friday Namaz. In a written memorandum submitted to the proctor of AMU, they demanded that all the students who were suspended must be reinstated with immediate effect. In the memorandum, the students also praised the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The proctor it may be recalled had said that the posters of the BBC documentary on the campus were pasted by outsiders and not AMU students. With this memorandum, the claim by the proctor also stood exposed. The posters of the documentary were pasted with QR codes on it. Students could watch the documentary on their mobile phones by scanning the QR codes.

Another report said that the the proctor had taken cognisance of the matter and got the posters removed.

On Friday, the students demanded that AMC student and NCC cadet Wahiduj Jama be reinstated. He was suspended for raising Islamic slogans on Republic Day.

Following the incident a video of the NCC cadets raising Islamic slogans had gone viral on the social media. The AMU management had acted against the students and suspended Jama.

Those students who protested on Friday said that while many other students too had raised the slogans the suspension order was issued only in the case of Jama. "NO action has been taken on the other students. The suspension of the student on whom action has been taken should be revoked the students who took out a march from Jama Masjid to Baba Syed Gate said.

Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 11:31 [IST]