Stuck at Attari border for 70 days, Pakistani couple name their newborn 'Border'

For a woman, the birth of her child is always a celebration irrespective of time and place. In an incident amid the ongoing hard time, a woman gave birth to a baby boy in the no man's land between India and Pakistan as she was struggling to return to Pakistan. The woman, in the bliss of her motherhood, named her son as 'Border'. The Pakistani couple have been stranded at the Attari border for the last 71 days along with 97 other Pakistani citizens.

"My son's name is Border. We gave him this name because he was born along the border," said Nimbu Bai.

The parents, Nimbu Bai and Balam Ram, who belong to Rajanpur district of Punjab province, ever since the birth of her son on December 2, she and her husband, have been struggling to return to Pakistan with their five children, as their latest was born in India and does not have the required documents.

Balam Ram informed that he along with 98 other citizens ,who came to India on a pilgrimage besides meeting their relatives before the lockdown, could not return home as they lacked the requisite documents.

The people include 47 children out of which six were born in India and they are below the age of one.

According to Punjab Police's protocol officer Arun Pal, when Nimbu went into labour, she received help from women in Attari.

"On Monday, all the other Pakistani Hindus crossed over to Pakistan via the Wagah border, except the newborn and his family. The Pakistani officials have refused to accept the baby without the necessary documents," he added.

Among the pilgrims, another Pakistani citizen, Lagya Ram, had named his son "Bharat" when he was born in India in December last year.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 16:03 [IST]