Strong winds, hailstorm in Bengaluru bring respite from scorching heat

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 17: Bengaluru is known for its pleasant weather conditions round the year. However, April and the month of May till now has been the hottest for the state capital.

The residents of Bengaluru witnessed a sudden change of weather on Wednesday evening after hailstorm accompanied with strong winds hit the city due to a trough which is seen extending from eastern parts of Jharkhand and adjoining North Odisha up to South-coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Though the rains brought some respite from sweltering heat, normal life was disrupted at many parts of the city.

Along with Bengaluru, places like Mysore and Hassan too would witness rain and thundershowers. Also, as per the data, till date for the pre-Monsoon season, Bengaluru rural and urban are rain deficit by 79% and 90%, respectively. The pre-Monsoon activities are prominent in South Interior Karnataka including the capital city, Bengaluru.

During the last 24 hours, the city of Bengaluru observed dry weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Temperatures over South Interior Karnataka are soaring and are above normal by four to five degrees whereas day temperatures over North Interior Karnataka are below normal by two to three degrees.

Bengaluru is situated at a height of 3000 ft above the sea level due to which weather conditions in the city are pleasant in comparison to its neighbouring areas.

Bengaluru would witness pleasant days in the month of May. The number of thunderstorm activities in terms of duration and frequency are more in May than in March and April. May records about 107 mm of rains on an average basis whereas April sees an average of 41 mm. For the month of January and February, nil thunderstorm activity is observed.

During monsoons, i.e., from June to August, the weather turns out to be pleasant. The cover of clouds acts as a shield against the temperatures.