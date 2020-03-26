  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Strictly comply with lockdown Tibetan government in exile says

    By
    |

    Dharmshala, Mar 26: The Tibetan government-in-exile has appealed to the community to strictly comply with the nationwide lockdown imposed to fight coronavirus.

    The appeal comes after the death this week of a member of the community in McLeodganj, where the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is headquartered.

    Strictly comply with lockdown Tibetan government in exile says

    This was the first death due to coranavirus in Himachal Pradesh.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    On Thursday, the Dalai Lama praised the tough measures being taken to contain the virus.

    The Tibetan spiritual leader also wrote to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, expressing support.

    In its appeal to Tibetans in the state and elsewhere in the country, the CTA urged strict compliance to instructions issued by any state government.

    The CTA itself has reduced the presence of staff at its headquarters, encouraging employees to work from home, an official said.

    Explained: Shops open, but police thrash if you step out; How lockdown is failing to save people

    The man who died of coronavirus had recently returned from the US.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus tibetan curfew

    Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 17:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X