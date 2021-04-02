Stones pelted at Rakesh Tikait’s cavalcade: Police

YouTube
    By
    Jaipur, Apr 02: Some people threw stones at a cavalcade of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait damaging his car's rear windshield when he was going to address a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday, police said.

    Tikait was not in his car when the stones were pelted at his cavalcade, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Ram Murti Joshi said, adding no one was injured in the incident.

    Stones were pelted at the cavalcade when it reached Tatarpur chauraha on its way to Tikait's second rally venue, he said, adding the farmer leader addressed two rallies in the district on Friday.

    Police have detained four persons, including a student leader in this connection, he added.

    Story first published: Friday, April 2, 2021, 19:55 [IST]
