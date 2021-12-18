Stint of NCB official who probed Aryan Khan case to end on Dec 31

What have you done? Malik’s question to Wankhede ahead of HC hearing

Mumbai, Dec 18: The tenure of IRS officer Sameer Wankhede with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which was marked by controversy, would end on December 31, official sources said on Friday, PTI reported.

Sameer Wankhede, a 2008-batch Indian Revenue Service officer, was on deputation to the NCB since September 2020 and is currently Mumbai zonal director of the anti-drugs agency.

He was earlier posted with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

As zonal director of NCB, Sameer Wankhede was involved in action against the drug syndicates allegedly involving Bollywood celebrities in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide.

In October this year, a team led by Sameer Wankhede allegedly recovered drugs during a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast, and arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan along with others.

But subsequently questions were raised about the credentials of independent witnesses used by the NCB during the raid, and it was also alleged that there was an attempt to extort money from Shah Rukh Khan by NCB officials.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik targeted Wankhede, alleging that he was born a Muslim but got his job in the Scheduled Castes quota by obtaining a bogus caste certificate.

Sameer Wankhede denied the allegation and his father filed a defamation suit against Malik, an NCP leader.

It is not yet clear where he would be posted after his NCB deputation ends, sources said.

