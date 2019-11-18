  • search
    Still hope for Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra: Ramdas Athawale

    New Delhi, Nov 18: Amid deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday claimed that the Shiv Sena has hinted that it is still open to the idea of forming a government with the BJP despite a split over the issue of a rotating chief minister.

    Ramdas Athawale
    "I had talked to Sanjay Raut ji about a compromise. I suggested him a formula of 3 years (CM from BJP) and 2 years (CM from Shiv Sena) to which he said that if BJP agrees then Shiv Sena can think about it. I will discuss this with BJP," ANI quoted Athawale as saying.

    Athawale's statement came days after Shah said Shiv Sena's demands, including sharing the chief minister's post, were "unacceptable" to his party.

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar briefs media on political situation in Maharashtra

    Shah rejected Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray''s claim that the BJP had agreed to share the CM's post with the ally, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi many times and he "at least 100 times" had said in public during the assembly elections campaign that Devendra Fadnavis will again head the government if the saffron alliance gets a majority.

    The Sena never questioned their assertions then but has now put forth demands which were unacceptable to the BJP, Shah said.

    Story first published: Monday, November 18, 2019, 22:04 [IST]
