Step-by-Step guide to recover your Aadhaar Card

New Delhi, Jan 10: The Aadhaar Card is a very important documents. It is linked with your bank account, vehicle and insurance policy as well. The Aadhaar has your details such as photo, name, date of birth, gender and address.

Considering the Aadhaar is so important, what happens if you lose it. Below are the steps to retrieve your Aadhaar Card in case you have lost it.

Visit uidai.gov.in and log in

Click on My Aadhaar in the drop down menu under the Aadhar services section

Chose Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID' option

Choose retrieve Aadhar number (UID)

If you are looking for Aadhaar Enrolment ID (EID) choose retrieve 'Enrolment ID (EID)'

Fill in the required information

Fill the Captcha for verification and click on send OTP

Insert OTP and verify yourself

Download the e-Aadhaar copy from the UIDAI website

