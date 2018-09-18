  • search

Stay on Rafale deal: SC to hear plea on October 10

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 18: The Supreme Court will hear on October 10 a petition that sought a stay on the Rafale deal. The Bench on Tuesday was approached by the petitioner-advocate M L Sharma seeking an adjournment.

    Stay on Rafale deal: SC to hear plea on October 10

    He said that he was unwell and hence the case be heard on October 5. Justice Ranjan Gogoi told Sharma, ' you circulated a letter for adjournment. You missed the bus, the matter will be heard on October 10.'

    Also Read | Six member IAF team heads for France for Rafale training

    Rafale deal is a defence agreement signed between the governments of India and France to purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts in fly-away condition as a part of upgrading process of Indian Air Force equipment.

    Rafale fighter aircraft is a twin-engine Medium Multi Role Combat Aircraft (MMRCA) is manufactured by French aerospace company Dassault Aviation.

    Indian Air Force had advanced a proposal to buy 126 fighter aircraft in August 2007 and floated a tender and an invitation was sent to various aviation companies to participate for the bidding process.

    Read more about:

    petition supreme court rafale deal

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue