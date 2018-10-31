Statue of Unity inauguration LIVE: 'The statue will tell the world about Sardar Patel's qualities'

Ahmedabad, Oct 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity, the 182-metre tall statue of Iron Man Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, on Wednesday (October 31). BJP chief Amit Shah, state chief minister Vijay Rupani, deputy CM Nitin Patel, and Madhya Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel are also present on the occasion of 143rd birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man of India'.

October 31 is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

Dubbed an 'engineering marvel' by makers Larsen & Toubro, it was built in a record time. Catch all the updates LIVE here as the statue of the Iron Man of India will be unveiled.

From Kutch to Kohima and Kargil to Kanyakumari, if we are able to travel without any hindrance, it is because of Sardar Patel's efforts towards a united India, PM Modi said. #WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "if it was not for Sardar Sahab's resolve, then we Indians would have to take visa to see the Gir lions, pray at Somnath, or to see Hyderabad's Charminar". #StatueOfUnity pic.twitter.com/RfAu3tOSyu — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018 Narendra Modi says, "if it was not for Sardar Sahab's resolve, then we Indians would have to take visa to see the Gir lions, pray at Somnath, or to see Hyderabad's Charminar". The monarchy during those days happily gave up their kingdoms to the country because Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel wanted a united India, says PM There was a cloud of doubt about India’s future. However, during those days too, there was only one ray of hope and that was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, says PM at the unveiling of Statue Of Unity at Kevadia, Gujarat This statue will keep reminding the people of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s grit and determination, says PM Tamil Nadu Ministers Kadambur Raju and Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan at the inauguration ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity in Gujarat's Kevadiya pic.twitter.com/mjanuLuP90 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018 Tamil Nadu Ministers Kadambur Raju and Ma Foi K. Pandiarajan at the inauguration ceremony of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadiya This world's tallest statue – Statue of Unity - will tell the world about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's qualities: PM after unveiling This is a project that we had thought about during the time when I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. To build the Statue Of Unity, lakhs of farmers from all over India came together, gave their tools, portions of soil and thus, a mass movement started I am fortunate that I got the opportunity to dedicate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue to the nation, says PM Modi says,'When I thought of this, I was Gujarat CM, I didn't know that one day as PM, I will get the opportunity to unveil the statue. I consider myself fortunate.' This moment is one of the few memorable moments in the history of India, says PM Today the entire nation in remembrance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is observing Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). Your dedication to the nation is the foundation of our prosperity, says PM Events like today are very very important in a country's history and such events are difficult to erase. It is a historic and inspiring occasion for all Indians. I am fortunate to dedicate this statue of Sardar Sahab to the nation, says PM Modi at the inauguration of Statue Of Unity PM Narendra Modi unveils Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue, says, I bow to the stalwart who united the nation. Vijay Rupani welcomes the dignitaries. says, today is a historic day and speaks of PM Modi’s dream come true. Vijay Rupani welcomes the dignitaries. says, today is a historic day and speaks of PM Modi’s dream come true. Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity pic.twitter.com/AGCzMWoANd — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018 Narendra Modi arrives for inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani & Deputy CM Nitin Patel, and Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity pic.twitter.com/VYkQSQGIRD — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018 BJP President Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani & Deputy CM Nitin Patel, and Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity Glimpses of the ‘Statue of Unity’ that will be dedicated to the nation shortly. pic.twitter.com/UWVYhizMn8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 31, 2018 Glimpses of the ‘Statue of Unity’ that will be dedicated to the nation shortl #WATCH: Celebrations underway near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity in Gujarat's Kevadiya that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/ioafhMipKd — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018 Celebrations underway near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadiya that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. PM Narendra Modi arrived at the venue at walks through the Valley of Flowers. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue which is the tallest in the world should have been made years ago. India has today paid tribute to a man who built India, says Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore If RBI governor resigns then it is a direct consequence of FM blaming him publicly yesterday for NPAs. Patel is a self respecting scholar of economics(Ph.D in Banking from Yale). He should be persuaded to stay. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 31, 2018 Patel is a self respecting scholar of economics (Ph.D in Banking from Yale)", tweets Subramanian Swamy. Sardar Vallabbhai Patel was a proponent of nationalism, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh PM Modi would reach Kevadiya at 8.20 am. The main event is from 10 am onwards and would go on till 12.30 pm. President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu and home minister, Rajnath Singh pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary at Delhi. We bow to the great Sardar Patel, who unified India and served the nation, Modi said in a tweet. The headmen of 22 villages situated near the Sardar Sarovar Dam Monday wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that villagers would not welcome him at the inauguration of the Statue of Unity on October 31. Local tribal leaders have also announced a boycott of the function citing destruction of natural resources due to the memorial. The Statue of Unity, a memorial to Sardar Patel, is situated on an islet here and, at 182 metres, is touted as the world's tallest statue. At the launch ceremony, PM Modi will pour soil and Narmada water into a 'kalash' or urn, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. PM Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project five years ago, on October 31, 2013, when he was the chief minister of Gujarat.

Here are 7 interesting facts on Statue of Unity:

The Statue of Unity, built as a tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel, is situated 200 kilometres from Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Built near the Narmada Dam in Gujarat, it is not only the tallest in the world (twice the size of Statue of Liberty in New York) but also built in shortest time.

At 597 feet, the SoU is 177 feet taller than China's Spring Temple Buddha statue (currently the tallest in the world) which took 11 years to build.

The statue is built by infrastructure giant Larsen & Toubro at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore. It is made up of 18,500 tonnes of reinforced steel, 6,500 tonnes of structural steel, 1,700 tonnes of bronze, 1,850 tonnes of bronze cladding made up of some 565 macro & 6,000 micro panels.

There are two high-speed passenger elevators at the statue's star shaped-core which will take visitors to the chest level where the viewing gallery is located.

The statue can withstand wind speed of 180 km/ hr. It can survive earthquakes measuring up to 6.5 on the Richter Scale, at a depth of 10 km and within a radius of 12 km of the statue.

The Rs 3,050 crore project, fully funded by the Gujarat government, was brought to fruition by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram V Sutar and intricate bronze cladding work by a Chinese foundry, the Jiangxi Toqine Company (JTQ).

About Statue of Unity Tickets:

Post the grand celebration marking the inauguration event, the statue will be open for public visit from November 3. People will have to book tickets online to visit the statue -- at www.soutickets.in.

Entry ticket for adults is priced at Rs 120 while for children (between three to 15 years), it is Rs 60. The ticket includes entry to the 'Valley of Flower', memorial, museum and an audio-visual gallery, SOU site and the Sardar Sarovar Dam. For observation deck view, the ticket is priced at Rs 350.

Tickets to avail the bus services cost Rs 30 for adults and Re 1 for children. If you have booked entry ticket or observation deck ticket, then the bus ticket need not be booked separately.

The Statue of Unity can be visited from 9 am to 6 pm.