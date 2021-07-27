States still have 2.28 crore un-utilised vaccines against COVID-19

Covaxin for children likely to be available by September says AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 27: The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Union Health Ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, the ministry further said.

India reports several peaks in COVID-19 vaccination journey

More than 45.73 crore (45,73,30,110) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 24,11,000 doses are in the pipeline.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 43,80,46,844 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 2.28 Cr (2,28,27,959) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the health ministry further noted.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 27, 2021, 11:53 [IST]