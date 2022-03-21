YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    State run schools in Bengal asked to adhere to specific uniforms

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kolkata, Mar 21: The micro, small and medium enterprise department of West Bengal on Sunday asked district magistrates to communicate to state-run schools about adhering to specifications on school uniforms, PTI reported.

    The uniforms in the specified colours, logo, school bags and shoes will be made by self-help groups under the MSME, the notice said.

    State run schools in Bengal asked to adhere to specific uniforms

    "The entire thing will come into effect once the SHGs complete the manufacturing of uniforms, bags, and footwear as per specified norms and code in colour and design," an official said.

    Till then, the existing uniforms of the schools concerned will continue.

    Slamming the move, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said "We know the state government is thrusting the blue-white colour scheme and the Biswa Bangla logo on all the state-run and aided schools to satisfy the whims of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This works against the autonomy of an educational institution and is a political move by the Trinamool Congress. We will oppose it."

    Senior minister and TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said many poor students can hardly afford the uniform stipulated by a school.

    "The decision is aimed at bridging this gap as students of all financial backgrounds will be wearing the same kind of uniform in a class," he said.

    (PTI)

    More SCHOOLS News  

    Read more about:

    schools west bengal

    Story first published: Monday, March 21, 2022, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X