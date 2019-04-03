Life of Indian child born today shortens by over 2 Years

Bengaluru, April 3: Recently Gurugram city topped the list of most polluted city in the World, where as Delhi emerged as the most polluted Capital in the globe. Now one more report has unearthed a bitter reality about India. According to a new global study - State of Global Air 2019, eposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution contributed to over 1.2 million deaths in India in 2017. Not only this the exposure to household burning and outdoor air pollution has shortened the life of a South Asian child, including Indian, born today by over 2 Years. Well, Indian government has initiated major steps to address pollution sources. And among them Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ujjwala Yojana has been appreciated by the World forum.

Global life expectancy has been reduced by 20 months in last two years. Same is happening with the Indian citizens also. But at the same time, India has initiated major steps to address pollution sources: the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana Household LPG program, accelerated Bharat Stage 6/VI clean vehicle standards, and the new National Clean Air Programme are the schemes of Modi government which have been appreciated by the global bodies working towards clean environment.

Along with this the Global report praised the initiatives of China and Ghana governments as well. China banned the use of coal for household cooking and heating in municipalities around Beijing. Where as the Government of Ghana has worked to promote adoption of LPG for three decades.

Vice President of Health Effects Institute Robert O'Keefe said that these and future initiatives have the potential, if fully implemented as part of a sustained commitment to air quality, to result in significant health benefits in coming years.

State of global air has released the latest report which revealed many facts, which everybody should know. The study was done in collaboration with Health Effects Institute.

India on High Risk due to Air Pollution

Worldwide, air pollution is responsible for more deaths than many better-known risk factors such as malnutrition, alcohol use, and physical inactivity, according to the annual SOGA2019 report and Health Effects Institute. In India, air pollution is the 3rd highest cause of death among all health risks, ranking just above smoking; each year, more people globally die from air pollution related disease than from road traffic injuries or malaria.

Overall, long-term exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution contributed to nearly 5 million deaths from stroke, diabetes, heart attack, lung cancer, and chronic lung disease in 2017. Out of these 3 million deaths are directly attributed to PM2.5, half of which are from India and China together. South Asian countries - Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan - led the world as the most polluted region, with over 1.5 million air-pollution related deaths.

The analysis found that China and India together were responsible for over half of the total global attributable deaths, with each country facing over 1.2 million deaths from all air pollution in 2017. China has made initial progress, beginning to achieve air pollution declines. For the first time this year's report and website include worldwide estimates of the effect of air pollution on how long people live, or life expectancy.

Worldwide, air pollution reduced life expectancy by an average 20 months in 2017, a global impact rivaling that of smoking; this means a child born today will die 20 months sooner, on average, than would be expected without air pollution.

Key highlights from the report:

Exposure to outdoor and indoor air pollution contributed to over 1.2 million deaths in 2017 in India

On a global average, the life span of a baby born today is shortened by 20 months, growing up in the current levels of air pollution. In South Asia due to the combined impacts of household and ambient air pollution, the life expectancy loss is increased to 2 years 6 months.

In India, air pollution is the 3rd highest cause of death among all health risks, ranking just above smoking, globally it ranks 5th

Each year, more people globally die from air pollution related disease than from road traffic injuries and malaria

South Asian countries - Bangladesh, India, Nepal and Pakistan - led the world as the most polluted region, with over 1.5 million air-pollution related deaths.