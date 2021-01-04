Salute our scientists says PM Modi as India gets set to roll out COVID-19 vaccine

Fact check: Should we be worried over 'rushed' approval of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin?

State is fully equipped for COVID-19 vaccination: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Ahmedabad, Jan 04: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said the state is fully equipped for the COVID-19 vaccination drive and will begin the process as soon as the central government announces the plan.

Preparations related to cold chain infrastructure, survey and training of vaccinators have been completed, Rupani said addressing an event at Ahwa in Dang district.

India's drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

UK begins Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient

"Gujarat is fully equipped for vaccination against COVID-19. Soon, the Made in India vaccine will be available and the vaccination process will start," Rupani said.

The state government has made necessary arrangements for the vaccination, he said. "Cold chains have been set up, survey work has been completed, and training for vaccination has also been given to the personnel (concerned)," Rupani said.

The state government will start the process in accordance with the Centre's plan, he added. The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has tied up with AstraZeneca to manufacture Covishield, while Covaxin has been indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Will not get COVID vaccine now: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

On Sunday, Gujarat's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 2,47,228 with the addition of 715 fresh infections. The state has so far reported 4,318 deaths due to COVID-19, according to official figures.