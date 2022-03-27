Starting April 1, 5-day working week for government employees in Manipur

BJP wins Manipur: Who'll be the next Chief Minister of the state?

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 27: Starting April 1, Manipur will be having a five-day working week from Monday to Friday, a state government notification said.

As per the notification signed by the deputy secretary to the government of Manipur, Sunanda Thokchom, all government departments and undertakings will open at 9 am and continue till 5.30 pm till October. However, office hours will be 9 am to 5 pm in December and January.

However, it is not applicable to vacation departments. The lunch hours will be between 1 to 1.30 pm. "Further, school hours will start at 8 am in all state government/aided/private schools across the state from Monday to Saturday. The Department of Education (Schools) will decide and fix the length of school hours separately for various levels," the statement added.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the five-day working system will help employees to find a balance between work and family life.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh took oath as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Monday at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. BJP's Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam and Nemcha Kipgen, and Naga People's Front (NPF) member Awangbow Newmai are the five ministers who joined his cabinet.

In the recently-held election, the BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member assembly.

Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 15:57 [IST]