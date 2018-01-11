Stalking case: Not opposing decision as of now, says Varnika Kundu on Vikas Barala’s bail

Reacting on Vikas Barala being granted bail by Punjab & Haryana High Court, Varnika Kundu, an IAS officer's daughter on Thursday said that not opposing to the decision as of now.

Speaking to ANI, Kundu said,''Will not call it an embarrassment, we trusted the system & the judiciary from the beginning itself, not opposing the decision as of now.''

Earlier in the day, Vikas Barala, son of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chandigarh unit president Subhash Barala, got bail, in the case where he stalked Varnika Kundu.

On 4 August 2017, when Kundu was returning home from work and at around 11.15 pm in Chandigarh, Barala, along with a friend, allegedly stalked her by chasing her car.

