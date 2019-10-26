Grenade attack in Srinagar, 6 CRPF jawans injured

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Srinagar, Oct 26: Six CRPF jawans were injured after militants hurled a grenade and opened fire on the security forces in Karan Nagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF team was manning a checkpoint when the incident took place around 6.50 pm. The grenade explosion caused panic in the area, said police officials.

The security forces fired some shots in the air in retaliation, officials said, adding that further details were awaited.