Sri Lankan national arrested in Kerala arms bust case

India

New Delhi, Sep 09: The National Investigation Agency has arrested a drugs and arms trafficker in connection with the Vizhinjam Arms case. The accused has been identified as Arasaratinam Ramesh who is a Sri Lankan national.

The case was registered in April in Kerala following the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition from the accused who was aboard a Sri Lankan fishing boat. A huge quantity of drugs were seized from during the operation.

In Khalistan extortion case, NIA arrests top arms trafficker from UP

Investigation found that the accused was in the illegal possession of five AK-47 rifles, 1,000 numbers of 9mm ammunition.The case was later taken over by the NIA.

The accused in the brother of Suresh Raj who had earlier been arrested. Ramesh had been assisting Raj in the collection of arms, ammunition and trafficking of drugs. During search conducted at his rented premises in Ernakulam earlier, NIA had seized incriminating documents relating to the transactions of drugs and arms.

Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 9:37 [IST]