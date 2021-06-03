Sputnik Light could be India’s answer for a faster vaccination drive

New Delhi, June 03: Russia's Sputnik Light, which is a single dose vaccine against COVID-19 could be India's hope to speed up the vaccination drive.

There is a possibility that a speedy launch of this vaccine could take place as an application seeking regulatory approval for the jab is expected to be filed soon, an ANI report said.

The report said that Dr. Reddy's is in talks with the government to bring the Sputnik Light vaccine to India. The Sputnik Light can become the first single-dose vaccine to be launched in India. Sputnik Light has already been approved and trials are already started in some other countries. Twenty-eight days after vaccination Sputnik Light vaccine was 79.4 per cent effective against the coronavirus. The trials were focused only on Russians who were not administered the second dose. Phase 3 clinical trials, involved 7,000 people and were conducted in countries Russia, the UAE, and Ghana, the ANI report also said.

Biggest tranche of Sputnik V vaccines lands in Hyderabad

Sputnik Light is a single dose vaccine which can be useful to boost the country's requirement and also target an increase in the vaccination drive. On Tuesday, three million doses of Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad. Appolo hospitals have announced that from the second week of June, it would start administering the doses across its hospitals from the second week of June. The price is estimated at Rs 1,195 per dose.

