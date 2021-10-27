‘Spent cartridge, Jaichand of Politics': Sidhu attacks Amarinder

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Oct 27: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at Amarinder Singh, saying that he would be remembered as 'Jaichand of Politics'.

Jaichand, was infamous as archetypal traitor in mythology, of Punjab's political history.

In a series of tweets, Sidhu posted "We the 78 MLAs of Congress, could never imagine, what we received an arm-twisted, ED controlled BJP loyal Chief Minister of Punjab @capt_amarinder... who sold the interests of Punjab to save his skin. You were the negative force stalling Justice & development of Punjab."

"Was it Pity, that a 3 Member Committee was formed to make you accountable? Why were MLAs against you? Because everyone knew you have collided with Badals ! All you want is to defeat me, have you ever wanted Punjab to win? Your 75/25 dealings with Badals and BJP are crystal clear," he posted.

"You wanted to close doors on me, as i was raising voice of the People, speaking truth to power ! Last time you formed your own party, you lost your ballot, garnering only 856 votes ... People of Punjab are again waiting to punish you for compromising on the interests of Punjab !!", Sidhu added.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 16:45 [IST]