    New Delhi, Mar 06: One ISIS terrorist has been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment by a special NIA court in Delhi in connection with a conspiracy case.

    The convict Imran Khan Pathan had hatched a criminal conspiracy to establish its base in India by radicalising and recruiting Muslim youth through various social media platforms. As a result, radicalised youths expressed their solidarity, allegiance and support to ISIS and left India to join ISIS.

    Special NIA court sentenced ISIS terrorist to 7 years RI
    Representational Image

    The NIA had filed a chargesheet against 17 persons of which 16 were earlier convicted and sentenced to 10 years in jail. The NIA said that these persons had actively conspired and also set up a pro-ISIS group called the "Junood-ul-Khilafa-fil-Hind."

    NIA charges two for propagating violent Jihad in Kerala ISIS Omar Al Hindi case

    Imran Khan was in direct touch with ISIS handler, Yusuf-al-Hindi alias Shafi Armar. He had received funds to the tune of Rs 50,000 from Armar's associate to make IEDs, the NIA also said.

