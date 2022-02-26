For Quick Alerts
Special flight with Indians in Ukraine to land in Mumbai at 4 pm
India
New Delhi, Feb 26: A special Air India flight has landed in Romania to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine.
The Ai-1943 flight left from Mumbai at 3.25 am. The flight is expected to return to Mumbai at 4 pm today. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be at the airport to receive the people who are returning from the war torn country.
Meanwhile Indians in Ukraine have been advised not to move to the border by themselves. Move to the border with prior coordination with government of India officials, they have been advised.
Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:33 [IST]