YouTube
  • search
Trending Russia-Ukraine war Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Covid-19 Vaccine
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Special flight with Indians in Ukraine to land in Mumbai at 4 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 26: A special Air India flight has landed in Romania to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine.

    Special flight with Indians in Ukraine to land in Mumbai at 4 pm

    The Ai-1943 flight left from Mumbai at 3.25 am. The flight is expected to return to Mumbai at 4 pm today. Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be at the airport to receive the people who are returning from the war torn country.

    Meanwhile Indians in Ukraine have been advised not to move to the border by themselves. Move to the border with prior coordination with government of India officials, they have been advised.

    More RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR News  

    Read more about:

    russia ukraine war air india

    Story first published: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 11:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X