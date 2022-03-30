Special court ordered registration of corruption case against Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, mar 30: A special court in Bengaluru has ordered the registration of a corruption case against former Karnataka chief minister and senior BJP leader, B S Yediyurappa in connection with a land de-notification case pertaining to 2006-07.

"Register a Special Criminal Case against the accused No 2 Sri B.S. Yediyurappa for offences punishable under Sec. 13(1)(d) r/w Sec. 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," the court dealing exclusively with criminal cases related to elected representatives said.

The case was ordered in a private complaint filed by a landowner Vasudev Reddy that was probed by the Lokayukta. "I am of the considered opinion that there is nothing on record to disbelieve the case of the complainant at this stage. He has made out a prima facie case against the accused," Special Judge Jayanta Kumar said in his order.

I am of the considered opinion that there is sufficient material to proceed against the accused by registering a Special Criminal Case and summoning accused No 2 and to give an opportunity to the complainant to establish his allegations, the court further said.

The case relates to the private land acquired by the state government for setting up an information technology part in Bengaluru when the JD(S)-BJP government was in power in the state between 2006-07. The acquired land was allegedly illegally denoted and handed over to other private parties causing a loss to the state and the original landowner, the complaint said.

The Lokayukta had ordered a closure report in the matter on the ground that there was no payment of illegal gratification to Yediyurappa for de-notification of the land. In July 2021 the special court rejected the probe on the ground that the police had not conducted a proper probe and that the provisions of the law had not been properly considered.

