  • search
Trending Gotabaya Rajapaksa Winter Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Special court convicts 8 in fake currency case at Bengal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 30: Eight persons have been convicted in connection with a fake currency case registered at Murshidabad in West Bengal.

    A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Berhampore, District Murshidabad, W.B. detained accused Sushanta Sahu along with a black colour side bag at Dak Bungalow More Dhulian, District Murshidabad, West Bengal, and recovered 951 numbers of High Quality FICN of Rs.1,000 denomination having face value of Rs.9,51,000and 100 numbers of HIgh Quality FICN of Rs.500 denominations having face value of Rs.50,000total face value of Rs.10,01,000.

    Special court convicts 8 in fake currency case at Bengal
    Representational Image

    The NIA took over the case and during investigations it was found that the accused persons were sourcing the fake currency from Bangladesh with an intention of causing monetary instability in India.

    Fake passport websites in India; Check full list and avoid them

    All the 8 accused persons have been convicted and sentenced to terms ranging between 5 and 6 years.

    More CONVICTED News

    Read more about:

    convicted murshidabad west bengal fake currency

    Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 7:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue