Special court convicts 8 in fake currency case at Bengal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 30: Eight persons have been convicted in connection with a fake currency case registered at Murshidabad in West Bengal.

A team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Berhampore, District Murshidabad, W.B. detained accused Sushanta Sahu along with a black colour side bag at Dak Bungalow More Dhulian, District Murshidabad, West Bengal, and recovered 951 numbers of High Quality FICN of Rs.1,000 denomination having face value of Rs.9,51,000and 100 numbers of HIgh Quality FICN of Rs.500 denominations having face value of Rs.50,000total face value of Rs.10,01,000.

The NIA took over the case and during investigations it was found that the accused persons were sourcing the fake currency from Bangladesh with an intention of causing monetary instability in India.

All the 8 accused persons have been convicted and sentenced to terms ranging between 5 and 6 years.