Special child-friendly court to come up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, December 6: The Hyderabad police's 'Bharosa' support centre for women and children will soon have a designated children's court to try cases of sexual offences against the minors, a senior police official said. The police is hopeful that the court will conduct speedy trials to ensure justice to the children.

"The Hyderabad High Court has accepted the proposal for permitting the designated court for offences to be tried under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO) Act at the Bharosa centre for speedy disposal of child sexual abuse cases," Additional Commissioner of Police (crimes and SIT) Swati Lakra told reporters here yesterday.

She said the court will follow child-friendly practices. "It will not only conduct speedy trials but also reduce re-victimization of the victims," Lakra said.

The court will be set up as per the guidelines provided in the POCSO Act. It will have all the required facilities in order to make the child feel comfortable and at ease to speak to the judge and advocates, she said.

Bharosa was launched on May 7, 2016 with the aim of providing support to the victims of cases of violence like rape, serious cases of domestic violence and child sexual abuse.

Since its launch, the centre has dealt with more than 2,900 cases pertaining to various offences, according to police.

