Spastics Society oraganises Winter Carnival 2017 for special children

The Winter Carnival 2017 aimed at promoting awareness for the services provided to children with developmental disabilities, which includes Cerebral Palsy, Autism, Intellectual Disabilities and Learning Difficulties, was held at Spastics Society of Karnataka on Saturday.

The event brought together children, adults, professionals, artists, parents and visitors for a common purpose of inclusion and promoting art, bakery, tailoring, paper craft, weaves of students in a beautiful tree canopied campus filled with joy and hope.

The Carnival was sponsored by SBI Life and inaugurated by Mr Pradip Kumar Mahallick, Regional Manager, Bancassurance, SBI, Bangalore and Director, Spastics Society of Karnataka, Mrs Rukmini Krishnaswamy. More than 2500 visitors interacted with the children while understanding Abilities in Disabilities at the awareness stall, shopping at the SSK product stalls, eating mouth-watering food, trying a hand at the games, looking through some treasures in the thrift shop, and listening to some great music played by the band Ginny and the Bottle and Retro songs by Vidya Venkat and Mohammad Zaheer.

Stalls were also set up by other agencies which included Children's Movement for Working Children, Concern for Working Children and stalls by parents, independent artisans and entrepreneurs.

What was beautiful to witness was seeing all the children enjoy themselves thoroughly. Be it our boys with special abilities, who had set up a food stall, all over the place marketing their stall withholding their Food board enticing people to their stall with a chocolate.

Jijo, a student with Down's Syndrome, who is now a cartoon artist interacted with visitors explaining his art and asked people to follow him on Instagram (www.instagram.com/my_optimus) to see his pictures. Ruchi and Sahana, both special in their own way, danced with gay abandon; Pritesh with Autism enjoyed the music and food.

The Carnival was planned with great care and perfection by the Staff and Volunteers of Spastics Society of Karnataka and which has now built a brand for itself being the third one, has been much appreciated by the community in Bangalore for its uniqueness in promoting Abilities of Persons with Disabilities.

