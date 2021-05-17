SP leader Azam Khan's condition better

YouTube
    Lucknow, May 16: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's condition is "better and satisfactory" but he remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital treating him said in a statement here on Sunday.

    Khan and his son Abdullah were were shifted from the Sitapur jail to Medanta Hospital here on May 9 for coronavirus treatment.

    "Member of Parliament Azam Khan is in the ICU following a severe COVID infection. As compared to yesterday, his oxygen requirement was less. Today, the condition of Azam Khan is better and satisfactory," the hospital said.

    The treatment of the 72-year-old SP leader is going on under the severe infection disease protocol and doctors of a critical care team are monitoring him, the statement added.

    Story first published: Monday, May 17, 2021, 10:27 [IST]
