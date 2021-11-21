Centre will repeal all three farm laws, PM Modi announces in his address to the nation

Samajwadi Party fears BJP will bring back three farm laws after assembly polls

India

pti-PTI

Lucknow, Nov 21: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday expressed apprehension that the three contentious farm laws will be brought again after the 2022 assembly elections, citing the statements made by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on them. Both Mishra and Maharaj told reporters on Saturday that the laws can be brought again, if needed.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws after the nearly year-long agitation by a section of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Farmer leaders said the protesters will stay put at border areas of Delhi until the Centre formally repeals these laws in Parliament and indicated their stir for a statutory guarantee of MSP and withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill will continue.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Samajwadi Party charged, "It is absolutely clear that their heart is not clean, and after the elections, the bills will be brought again. Occupying the constitutional posts, Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra and BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj have said that the BJP government may bring the bill for farm laws."

"This is the truth of those tendering false apologies to farmers. The farmers will bring a change in 2022," the SP said in the tweet.

Mishra on Saturday said in Bhadohi that efforts were made to make the farmers understand the provisions of the farm laws, and positive aspects, but the farmers were demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws and were protesting against them. Eventually, the government felt that the laws be withdrawn, and if there is a need to make the laws again, it will be done.

"The farmers were continuously demanding that the farm laws be withdrawn, and it was done in a very civilised manner. It is a good step and appropriate decision," Mishra said.