    SP, BJP leaders come to blows on live TV debate

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Noida, Dec 9: Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadoria and his BJP counterpart Gaurav Bhatia scuffled with each other during a live debate Saturday, with the police later taking the SP leader in custody.

    Representational Image

    Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said the two leaders scuffled during the debate at a news channel based in Noida's Sector 16-A, following which the BJP spokesperson lodged a complaint at the Sector 20 police station.

    Also Read | Congress waters down the attack made by Akhilesh saying it won't impact future alliance

    The SSP said Bhadoria was detained and the news channel has been asked to submit the video clip of the incident.

    Bhadoria was later taken to Expressway police station after SP leaders and workers gathered at the Sector 20 police station, where he was earlier taken to.

    Samajwadi Party MP Surendra Singh Nagar, who also reached the police station, alleged that Bhadoria was manhandled.

    bjp tv debate samajwadi party gaurav bhatia noida

    Story first published: Sunday, December 9, 2018, 8:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 9, 2018
